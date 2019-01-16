Thunder's Alex Abrines: Practices Wednesday

Abrines (personal) practiced Wednesday, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Apparently, this wasn't the first time Abrines returned to the practice floor this week as things are seemingly starting to get better for the former second-round pick. Abrines has missed the last 11 matchups due to a personal issue but he may possibly end up returning Thursday against the Lakers.

