Thunder's Alex Abrines: Productive in Sunday's start

Abrines drew the start at shooting guard and managed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Abrines became the latest player to take a stab at sticking as the starting two-guard in the wake of Andre Roberson's season-ending knee injury, and he produced markedly better results than previous candidates Terrance Ferguson and Josh Huestis. The 24-year-old Spaniard boasts more scoring upside than either player, and his solid effort on the boards was an added bonus in the win. Abrines has posted three double-digit scoring efforts in six February contests, draining multiple threes in four of those games. Given the solid results he delivered, the second-year pro is likely to be in the starting five again in a showdown against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. However, if both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony make their respective returns from ankle injuries in that game, Abrines is likely to see a slight downturn in usage.