Thunder's Alex Abrines: Productive in Sunday's start
Abrines drew the start at shooting guard and managed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.
Abrines became the latest player to take a stab at sticking as the starting two-guard in the wake of Andre Roberson's season-ending knee injury, and he produced markedly better results than previous candidates Terrance Ferguson and Josh Huestis. The 24-year-old Spaniard boasts more scoring upside than either player, and his solid effort on the boards was an added bonus in the win. Abrines has posted three double-digit scoring efforts in six February contests, draining multiple threes in four of those games. Given the solid results he delivered, the second-year pro is likely to be in the starting five again in a showdown against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. However, if both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony make their respective returns from ankle injuries in that game, Abrines is likely to see a slight downturn in usage.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Pours in nine off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will play Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out again Thursday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...