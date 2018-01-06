Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns

Abrines (groin) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Suns, https://twitter.com/BDawsonWrites/status/949725402959761408>Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines went through practice Saturday, but the Thunder will wait to evaluate him at shootaround Sunday before determining if he'll be cleared to return from a two-game absence. Regardless, the team has already announced that Terrance Ferguson will make another start Sunday, which doesn't exactly bode well for Abrines' status or fantasy value.