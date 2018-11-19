Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable to play Monday

Abrines (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines was limited at practice Sunday as he continues to deal with an illness, and the Thunder will wait to make a call on his status until closer to game-time. Coach Billy Donovan indicated that, if Abrines is cleared, he could get the start at shooting guard in the absence of Terrance Ferguson (personal).

