Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Wednesday
Abrines (illness) is questionable Wednesday against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines was only able to play the first half of Monday's game against the Kings while nursing an illness. He seems to still be affected, as his status is in question Wednesday.
