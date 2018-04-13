Thunder's Alex Abrines: Remains in concussion protocol

Abrines is still in concussion protocol and should be considered questionable for the Thunder's playoff opener Sunday against Utah, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Abrines still has another day to pass through protocol, so it's certainly possible he ends up dressing for Game 1. More information should arrive Saturday or Sunday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories