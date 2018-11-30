Thunder's Alex Abrines: Remains in starting role
Abrines will draw the start at shooting guard Friday against Atlanta, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines scored just three points over 27 minutes in his last start Wednesday against the Nuggets, but he'll get another opportunity in the starting five with Andre Roberson (kneecap) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) both sidelined. Abrines certainly has a chance to carve out a large role for himself given Oklahoma City's current lack of depth at guard.
