Thunder's Alex Abrines: Removed from injury report

Abrines (personal) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Unless the Thunder suggest otherwise in the hours prior to the 6 p.m. EST tipoff, Abrines should be available to play for the first time Dec. 23. Prior to missing more than a month due to the personal matter, Abrines had averaged 5.6 points, 1.6 boards and 1.4 triples in 19.7 minutes per game across his 29 appearances.