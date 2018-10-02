Thunder's Alex Abrines: Returns to practice Tuesday
Abrines (back) returned to practice Tuesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines has been limited the last few days with back spasms, but as expected, it wasn't anything more than some minor discomfort. The 6-foot-5 wing rejoined the team for Tuesday's practice session and should be good to go ahead of Wednesday's preseason tilt with Detroit. The Thunder are going to be without Andre Roberson (knee) for at least the first month or two of the season and Abrines is one of a handful of candidates that should help cover his minutes.
