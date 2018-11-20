Thunder's Alex Abrines: Ruled out for second half
Abrines (illness) won't return to Monday's game against the Kings in the second half, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines didn't check into the game during the first half, and the Thunder have confirmed that he won't take the court in the second half. Hamidou Diallo is expected to shoulder the load with Oklahoma City currently thin at shooting guard. Abrines figures to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Golden State.
