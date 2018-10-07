Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 10 points in Sunday's win

Abrines posted 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.

Abrines has drained two threes in each of the three preseason games thus far, and his outside shooting offers hope that he'll be a part of the regular rotation, especially with Andre Roberson (kneecap) sidelined for at least two months. With that being said, Abrines is best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.

