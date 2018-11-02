Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores career-high 25 points in Thursday's win

Abrines accumulated 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets.

Abrines poured in a career high in scoring, this after recording a career high in steals (four) during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. The Thunder are in desperate need of perimeter shooting, and Abrines is clearly their best long-range threat outside of Paul George. If Abrines can continue to knock down shots, he'll likely have every opportunity to earn a more prominent role, though at this point he has reached double figures in scoring just twice through the first seven tilts of 2018-19.