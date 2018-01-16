Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Monday's win

Abrines had five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Kings.

Abrines saw his heaviest load of playing time over the last five games, and he has been eased back into the flow of things following the groin injury that cost him the first two contests of January. Abrines is averaging just 10.2 minutes per game through five tilts in January, his lowest of any month thus far this season.