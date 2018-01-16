Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Monday's win
Abrines had five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 95-88 win over the Kings.
Abrines saw his heaviest load of playing time over the last five games, and he has been eased back into the flow of things following the groin injury that cost him the first two contests of January. Abrines is averaging just 10.2 minutes per game through five tilts in January, his lowest of any month thus far this season.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will play Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Out again Thursday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Inactive with groin strain•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Confirmed starter vs. Bucks•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Listed as starter Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.