Thunder's Alex Abrines: Sitting out again

Abrines (personal) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

It comes as little surprise that Abrines will be sidelined for an 11th straight game after he failed to practice Monday. The Thunder haven't offered a definitive timeline for Abrines' return, so his status will presumably continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.

