Thunder's Alex Abrines: Starting Wednesday

Abrines will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines will get the start in place of Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot Wednesday despite playing just 15 minutes over his past two games. Abrines is averaging 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 threes while shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the line in 19 minutes per game this year.