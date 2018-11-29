Thunder's Alex Abrines: Starting Wednesday
Abrines will start Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines will get the start in place of Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot Wednesday despite playing just 15 minutes over his past two games. Abrines is averaging 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 threes while shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the line in 19 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.