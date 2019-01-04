Thunder's Alex Abrines: Still isn't with team

Abrines (personal) is still not with the team, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Abrines has been away from the Thunder due to personal reasons and hasn't played in a game since logging 27 minutes back on Dec. 23. As reported earlier, the native of Spain doesn't have a set timetable for his return. Terrance Ferguson, Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo will likely continue to compete for the minutes voided by Abrines.