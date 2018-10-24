Thunder's Alex Abrines: 'Trending towards playing' Thursday

Abrines (eye) ramped up his activity during Wednesday's practice and is "trending towards playing" Thursday against the Celtics, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Signs are pointing towards Abrines taking the floor Thursday, but look for more information following morning shootaround. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 9.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes in the Thunder's first two contests.