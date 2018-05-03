Thunder's Alex Abrines: Undergoes surgery for sports hernia

Abrines underwent surgery for a sports hernia Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined six weeks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

It's unclear just how long Abrines has been dealing with the ailment, but it should be corrected following Wednesday's procedure. A six-week timetable would put a return somewhere in mid-June, which means Abrines should be back to full strength prior to training camp. Abrines is due $5.45 million from the Thunder, but likely won't be a fantasy asset in the majority of leagues as he should once again be relegated to a minor reserve role in 2018-19.