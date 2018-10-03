Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will be limited
Abrines (back) will be limited during Wednesday's game against Detroit, Brett Dawson of The Athleticreports.
The Thunder initially said Abrines wouldn't play, but he's now listed as available, though coach Billy Donovan indicated that he'll only be available for limited minutes while working back from a back injury.
