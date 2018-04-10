Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Monday
Abrines will not return to Monday's game against Heat after leaving the game with concussion-like symptoms, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
While the severity of Abrines' injury is unknown at this time, he is displaying concussion-like symptoms and will continue to undergo tests. More information on his status could come out after the game. The Thunder's final regular season game is Wednesday, and Abrines should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. Prior to exiting, Abrines posted five points and one rebound in 12 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Plays 27 minutes off the bench•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Logs seven minutes off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes through full practice Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Productive in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....