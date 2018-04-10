Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Monday

Abrines will not return to Monday's game against Heat after leaving the game with concussion-like symptoms, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

While the severity of Abrines' injury is unknown at this time, he is displaying concussion-like symptoms and will continue to undergo tests. More information on his status could come out after the game. The Thunder's final regular season game is Wednesday, and Abrines should be considered questionable for that contest at this time. Prior to exiting, Abrines posted five points and one rebound in 12 minutes.