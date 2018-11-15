Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday

Abrines left Wednesday's game against the Knicks early with an illness and will not return, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

There was no mention of the illness coming into the game, and the severity of the illness is unknown at this time. The Thunder's next game is Saturday against the Suns, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Prior to exiting, Abrines played seven minutes.

