Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not return Wednesday

Abrines will not return to Wednesday's games against the Grizzlies with a left hip contusion, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The severity of Abrines' hip injury is unknown at this time, however this is the Thunders last game before the All-Star break, meaning Abrines has eight days before he'd need to play again. More information on his injury should come out after the game. Prior to the injury, Abrines played 12 minutes and recorded three rebounds.