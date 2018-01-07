Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will play Sunday vs. Suns

Abrines (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines has missed the last two games with a right groin strain, but after going through practice Saturday, the sharpshooter will make his return to the rotation Sunday. Coach Billy Donovan will leave rookie Terrance Ferguson in the starting lineup and bring Abrines off the bench, but Abrines will likely still cut into Ferguson's minutes load in Phoenix.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories