Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will play Sunday vs. Suns
Abrines (groin) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines has missed the last two games with a right groin strain, but after going through practice Saturday, the sharpshooter will make his return to the rotation Sunday. Coach Billy Donovan will leave rookie Terrance Ferguson in the starting lineup and bring Abrines off the bench, but Abrines will likely still cut into Ferguson's minutes load in Phoenix.
