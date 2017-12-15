Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will return to bench Friday

Abrines will come off the bench in Friday's game against the 76ers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

With Andre Roberson being upgraded to active, he'll return to the starting lineup Friday, which will send Abrines back to his usual role off the bench. However, with Roberson having a minutes restriction placed on him for Friday's contest, Abrines should still be in line to see a fairly sizable role as a reserve. In extended minutes over his last three outings, Abrines is averaging 15.3 points and 33.7 minutes per game.