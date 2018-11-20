Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will try to play Monday
Abrines (illness) will attempt to play Monday against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Abrines evidently doesn't feel 100 percent, but he'll try to tough it out in Sacramento. His minutes will likely depend on how he feels during the game, and he's also slated to come off the bench in an effort to take it easy on the 25-year-old guard.
