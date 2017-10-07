Play

Thunder's Alex Abrines: Won't play Sunday

Abrines (knee) is out for Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne United, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The decision makes sense, as Abrines has yet to participate in contact portions of practice since suffering his left knee strain. There's seemingly no reason to rush the shooter back onto the court for a preseason game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball