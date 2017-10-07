Thunder's Alex Abrines: Won't play Sunday
Abrines (knee) is out for Sunday's preseason game against Melbourne United, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The decision makes sense, as Abrines has yet to participate in contact portions of practice since suffering his left knee strain. There's seemingly no reason to rush the shooter back onto the court for a preseason game.
