Thunder's Alex Abrines: Won't scrimmage Sunday

Abrines (back) will sit out Sunday's scrimmage, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines has been limited to non-contact work recently while nursing lower back spasms and isn't quite yet ready for 5-on-5 scrimmaging. It doesn't sound like he's far off from a potential return, but there's certainly a chance he misses a preseason game or two. Tentatively consider Abrines questionable for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons.