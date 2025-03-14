Caruso (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Detroit.

Caruso was a late scratch prior to Wednesday's game against Boston due to an illness, but he's set to be available for Saturday. With Chet Holmgren resting and Aaron Wiggins dealing with an illness, Caruso could see an uptick in playing time against the Pistons. The veteran swingman has averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 19.1 minutes while shooting 48.1 percent from deep over nine games since the All-Star break.