Caruso totaled 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caruso notched his third double-digit scoring effort of the series and fifth of the postseason in Tuesday's Game 5 win. The defensive ace went without a steal or block for the second straight game but, on the flip side, knocked down multiple three-pointers for the third game in a row. Caruso continuing to cash in on open jumpers would be huge for the Thunder in their quest for a title.