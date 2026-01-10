Caruso ended with seven points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over Memphis.

Caruso moved around well in his return from a two-game stint on the sidelines, so barring a setback, he should be fine for Sunday's game against the Heat. This was Caruso's fourth game of the season with at least one steal and one block, and his sixth perfect performance at the charity stripe.