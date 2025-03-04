Caruso (undisclosed) briefly exited to the locker room during Monday's 137-128 win over Houston before returning to the bench in the second quarter, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports. However, he did not return and finished the game with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across five minutes.

Caruso left for the locker room in the first quarter, though he was back on the club's bench for the second. The Thunder will likely provide further details on the veteran swingman's status ahead of Wednesday's game against Memphis.