Caruso (ankle) totaled three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes in Friday's 94-91 preseason win over the Nuggets.

Caruso started in the Thunder's preseason finale Friday but wasn't at his sharpest, making just one shot and committing three turnovers before exiting with an ankle injury, Daniel Bell of BlackSportsOnline.com reports. While details remain limited, there's currently no indication the issue is serious, and an update on his status should come before Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets.