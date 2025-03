Caruso won't return to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to low back soreness, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

It's unclear as to when Caruso suffered the injury, but he'll sit for the remainder of the fourth quarter. He produced six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 10 minutes before being ruled out.