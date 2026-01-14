Caruso recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Spurs.

This was a strong showing for Caruso, but lines like these have been few and far between this season. Across 29 regular-season appearances, Caruso is averaging 18.5 minutes per contest with 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 43.8 percent shooting from the field.