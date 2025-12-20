Caruso notched seven points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 22 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Timberwolves.

Caruso made a great contribution with the second unit, providing a good dose of defensive spark at the right moments. Although the veteran hasn't done much in the scoring column this season, he's been a valuable source of production in secondary categories. His average of 1,8 steals per game is on pace to set a career high for the ninth-year pro.