Caruso (undisclosed) went back to the locker room early in the fourth quarter during Monday's game against the Wizards, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso went back to the locker room with 10:54 remaining in the contest, though further details on the issue are unknown. If the 30-year-old is unable to return, he'll finish the game with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes. Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way if Caruso remains sidelined.