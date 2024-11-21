Caruso went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Caruso went back to the locker room at the end of the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. If he misses time, expect Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones to see more minutes.
