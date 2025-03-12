Caruso (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Boston, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Caruso was a late addition to the injury report which is not a good sign for his availability. If he's unable to play Wednesday, guys like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could be asked to step up for the Thunder.
