Caruso recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 102-86 win over the Magic.

Caruso's role coming into the season was up in the air, and given what we have seen to this point, it appears as though the Thunder are going to throw him out there for no more than 22 minutes per night. His impact on the defensive end goes without saying, as highlighted by his 2.3 combined steals and blocks per game. With the Thunder sitting atop the Western Conference and looking as though they are once again going to challenge for the title, it is hard to envisage Caruso's role changing anytime soon.