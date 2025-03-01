Now Playing

Caruso (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

After sitting out Friday's win over Atlanta, Caruso will return to action Sunday. Over his last nine appearances, the veteran has averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 20.1 minutes per game.

