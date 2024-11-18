Caruso (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Caruso missed three straight games due to a sore right hip but will return to action versus San Antonio. However, Tuesday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the veteran is back in street clothes for Wednesday's home game against the Trail Blazers. With Isaiah Joe (calf) sidelined Tuesday, Caruso's presence will be a big boost to the Thunder, who are coming off a disappointing two-point loss to a Mavericks team without Luka Doncic on Sunday.