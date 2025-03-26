Caruso logged 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Kings.

Caruso retreated to the bench for this contest, but still played a sizable role with Aaron Wiggins (Achilles), Cason Wallace (knee) and Jalen Williams (hip) all on the shelf. Caruso is heating up for the Thunder, posting top-75 value in nine-category formats over his last four games with 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.