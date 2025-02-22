Caruso (hip) recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes in Friday's 130-107 win over the Jazz.

Caruso missed the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break Feb. 13 versus the Timberwolves on account of left hip tightness, but the week-long hiatus provided him with enough time to heal up before Oklahoma City's first game of the second half. The Thunder also welcomed back fellow wing Cason Wallace (shoulder) back from a seven-game absence, leaving limited playing time to go around for all of Wallace (22 minutes), Caruso, Aaron Wiggins (22 minutes), Luguentz Dort (26 minutes) and Isaiah Joe (18 minutes). Caruso has shown that even while playing under 20 minutes he can bring value as a streaming option for steals, but the lack of major playing time will likely prevent him from emerging as a must-roster player in 12-team leagues or shallower.