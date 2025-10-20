Caruso (ankle) is off the Thunder's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Caruso will suit up in the Thunder's regular-season opener after exiting Thursday's preseason finale with an apparent ankle injury. The 31-year-old swingman is expected to receive an uptick in playing time against Houston due to Jalen Williams (wrist) and Isaiah Joe (knee) being sidelined.