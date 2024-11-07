Caruso closed with two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Caruso could not find the touch in Wednesday's loss and has yet to score more than six points in a game. His 23.7 field-goal percentage is frustrating for fantasy managers, not to mention his 19.9 minutes per game. Still, Caruso is providing 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. If steals are what you're looking for, he's delivering. Eventually, he'll start shooting more efficiently, and maybe his minutes will increase along with it.