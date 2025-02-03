Caruso (ankle) will not play against the Bucks on Monday.
Caruso will miss a second game in a row Monday and remains day-to-day. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Jalen Williams (wrist) also sidelined, guys like Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could take on larger roles against the Bucks.
