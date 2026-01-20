Caruso is listed out for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee due to a right adductor strain.

Caruso suffered the injury in Monday's win over Cleveland and will be forced to the sideline for at least one game while he recovers from the issue. The oft-injured Caruso has appeared in 32 of the Thunder's first 44 games of the season, averaging 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.2 minutes per contest.