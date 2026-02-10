Caruso finished with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 119-110 win over the Lakers.

Caruso hit several key buckets late against his former team Monday. The veteran swingman is working his way back from a recent lengthy layoff with an adductor strain, averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes per game over his last three contests.