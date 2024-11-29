site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-alex-caruso-remains-out-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Remains out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Caruso (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Caruso won't be able to face his former team due to a nagging hip injury that has limited him to just two appearances since Nov. 13. His next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read