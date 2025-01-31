Caruso (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
After suffering a left ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, Caruso will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Kings. With the veteran guard on the mend, the Thunder will likely turn to Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
